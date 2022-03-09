Cadillac Wishes They Could Build Something as Cool as This 1932 370B V12 Again

Cadillac is a boring company, right? At least that's what we've been told over and over again endlessly, all while brilliant V-series sports coupes and sedans from the brand continued to be ignored in favor of Audis and BMWs. But in the early 1930s, things couldn't have been more different.
In the first golden age of luxury automobiles, Cadillac was the bee's knees, the squirrel's nuts, the coolest thing since sliced bread. This was still a fairly new invention during the early 30s, for a bit more context. Needless to say, Caddy was up there with Rolls Royce and Bentley in its early days in terms of brand appeal. This particular Series 370B Cadillac is a classic case in point as to why Cadillac used to actually be cool, not the least bit because of the engine.
That engine is a 368-cubic inch (6.03-liter) all-American V12 engine making a fairly decent 135 horsepower. Granted, a modern Hyundai Elantra will fly past this beast without much effort. But this was 90 years ago, mind you. With the technology available at the time, we're surprised the engine block isn't forged from melted down stones.
You could just about reach 65 miles per hour in one of these vintage Cadillacs. More than impressive in its day, but we still don't recommend taking a long road trip in one of these. Let alone because of the price of fuel these days. But as a very occasional luxury toy, the fine dark green paint job and a black interior are a combination that's sure to attract attention at any classic car meet, especially with the flip-up rumble seat that pops up and out of the car.
Imagine trying to take a long trip in one of those? It's a wonder how more people weren't horribly maimed back in the day. At the cost of $125,000 via Motorcar Portfolio of Canton, Ohio, this is a kind of car that's just as valuable today as a modern luxury car. But would you rather bring home a fully-loaded Audi A8 home for the same money after interest? Let us know in the comments below.
