Hoonigan's 900-HP, Hellcat-Powered 1978 Rolls-Royce Is a Beauty With the Heart of a Beast

Hoonigan showcased one of their latest project cars by Alex and Suppy, a 900-HP Hellcat-powered Rolls-Royce, better known to the crew as the Slay Poupon. This beautifully built 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow is a party car powered by a Hellcrate motor.
Vintage Rolls-Royce are a symbol of opulence. They are about kings and successions. What Hoonigan has done to this car is a 360 transformation into a classic drifter with a monarch's face.
Let's face it. The Duke and Duchess of Winchester will choke on their tea once they take a glance at this build. We are not sure Rolls-Royce purists and vintage car collectors will appreciate this car, but motorsports fans must be in awe.
The exterior is neat, with a two-tone wrap and chrome strips. The Rolls-Royce logo is astute at the front, validating its transformation, and the left headlight is hollow and meshed for cooling purposes.
The team gutted out the stock 6.7-liter 189 HP engine for a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi out of a Hellcat. They swapped out the stock supercharger for a Magnuson one. This beefy crate engine is paired to a T56 transmission and whipping out 900 HP.
The unique build Rolls-Royce sits on an Art Morrison chassis. The rear-end and wheelbase are a straight match for a fifth-gen Camaro. The white exterior perfectly matches the gold and chrome Rotiform LHR-M wheels.
It runs on bespoke Borla exhausts that stick out at the back from the polished bumperettes. At this point, if anyone from Winchester were still watching, it would be advisable to put aside their beverages because it gets worse.
The team completely stripped out the Silver Shadow's interior, swapping it for a mix of wood, carbon, and suede finish. Yes, suede! Popping out in the cabin is a "yardstick," a Hoonigan creation that locks the rear wheels for the perfect drift.
As smooth as the Silver Shadow looks on the exterior, it has one job - to burn some rubber, do donuts, and a lot of drifting.
