Why GM's Cadillac HT4100 V8 Will Go Down in History As the Worst Engine of All Time

If you ask any car enthusiast about some of the best engines ever made, they’ll throw around names like the Mercedes-Benz 0M617, Honda K-Series, General Motors LS, and the Nissan RB26DETT. But you’ll hardly hear folks talk about lemons - it’s human nature to keep troubles within. However, in the '80s, GM put out an engine that earned a street name ‘Hook and Tow,’ or 'Have Two,' the HT4100 V8.
In the '80s, GM was putting out a string of bad engines. The automaker was desperate to get out of the rut after introducing the infamous V8-6-4, which failed due to cylinder management issues. In came the HT4100 V8. The ‘HT’ stood for High Technology, and ‘4100’ for the displacement.
The HT4100 V8 lived up to its name and was a game-changer since it featured a throttle-body fuel-injection system and a lightweight aluminum block with casted iron sleeves.
It ran in the Cadillac lineup from 1982 through to 1987. It got good reviews for its smooth operation, a rarity in GM in the early '80s. But consumers were quick to notice it was slow. The HT4100 V8 produced 125 HP and 257 Nm of torque and was less powerful and efficient than the 4.1-liter Buick V6 that made 125 HP and 284 Nm of torque.
Consumers reported all sorts of issues with the HT4100 V8. It suffered from head gasket problems, coolant leaking issues, and oil pump failures. Replacement parts were expensive, and most repair shops wouldn’t work on them.
It was yet another engine failure for General Motors. The remaining option was the 5.7-liter V8 diesel that produced 105 HP and 271 Nm of torque. But this engine also suffered from its own set of issues.
GM followers had one viable option left, the 4.1-liter Buick V8. it wasn’t as advanced as the HT4100 V8, but far more reliable and problem-free in comparison.
While GM would still produce other horrible engines down the line, the HT4100 V8 is by far the worst in its history.
