Why GM's Cadillac HT4100 V8 Will Go Down in History As the Worst Engine of All Time

More on this:

1 How the GM W Body Evolved From Embarrassment to Super Car in Only Twenty Years

2 Elvis' 1975 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Up for Grabs, Auction Starts on King's Birthday

3 1970 AMC Rebel Machine: Arguably the Most Underrated Muscle Car of All Time

4 These Are the Worst Cars Ever Sold in America

5 Cadillac Le Cabriolets Riding on 24-inch Dayton Wire Wheels Show Big Gold