A Brief History of the Ferrari GT4

Eclipsed by the 308 GTB and 308 GTS, the 308 GT4 brought new customers to the Prancing Horse, peeps that may have originally considered the Porsche 911 or Lamborghini Urraco. This underappreciated classic also marked two firsts for Ferrari: the first series-production car with a V8 and the first mid-engined car with a 2+2 seating layout.