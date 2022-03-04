“Rosie” the Stanced Ferrari Testarossa Is an Exotic With Roof Rack and Trick Bike

Ferrari’s Testarossa may be old by today’s hypercar standards, but it is still “crimson gold” for many automotive enthusiasts. Including those who dwell around the virtual realm.
Perhaps it was the lengthy (1984 to 1996) production run and the duet of model revisions called 512 TR (Testa Rossa) and F512 M (Modificata – aka modified). Maybe it was the odd, flat-12-cylinder engine configuration. Or the fact that Testarossa is now a regular pop culture icon via movie and video game appearances, among many others. Who knows why it has become so popular?
One thing is for sure. This Prancing Horse has become a darling of automotive enthusiasts not just across the real world. It also gets a lot of fans from across the digital kingdom, where pixel masters are thinking of new and enticing ways to make it contemporary yet again.
Of course, some ideas clearly belong in a dystopic alternate universe. But not this one. Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media, has now gladly returned to Euro/JDM-inspired design projects.
So, after his first-ever stint into the wonderful age of Americana muscle cars, he came up with a way to debunk the myth that “exotic cars are not practical.” His CGI Ferrari Testarossa interpretation, lovingly nicknamed “Rosie,” comes with a bit of stanced JDM flair. Probably just because virtual projects these days are mostly about a slammed atmosphere.
But that is not all, as this crimson “Italian stallion is ready to tackle any urban situation with the addition of a multifunctional roof rack.” Even better, the idea is further exemplified with the addition of a trick bike.
And, by the way, the initial post mentioned Rosie and the digital owner looked “like they are trying to find some spots to session.” No worries, they quickly found it, as the author next shared it inside a full CGI environment that perfectly matched the theme.
