Gucci Mane Is All About Yellow, Matching His Ferrari Supercars for "Publicity Stunt"

In his new music video for "Publicity Stunt," Gucci Mane included quite some supercars. He posed with them while matching his yellow outfit to a couple of powerful Ferraris, the limited-edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, impersonating NBA Youngboy.
Just last week, his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir flaunted part of her colorful car collection, and it looks like Gucci Mane doesn’t like his cars painted in black or white, either.
So, in his new series of pictures, he posed with two Ferrari supercars, the limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, matching them with a yellow outfit. He also captioned the set: “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006.”
This caused fans to believe it is a direct dig at NeverBrokeAgain Youngboy, with whom the rapper has been feuding for a while. During his song “Make No Sense,” NBA Youngboy rapped “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006." Gucci Mane's new song, “Publicity Stunt,” which features the supercars, doesn’t name NBA Youngboy by name, but the lyrics are directed to him.
Coming back to the two impressive vehicles, it’s no surprise that Gucci Mane would go for a LaFerrari. Considered one of the extremely exclusive supercars from the Italian brand, the LaFerrari is also the first hybrid they created. The Maranello-based manufacturer only built 499 units. Owning one of the models automatically invites you to a restricted group.
Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine which works alongside an electric motor with the HY-KERS system, the supercar delivers 950 horsepower (963 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Coming from the Italian carmaker, you can expect it to be fast, not just exotic-looking. The LaFerrari whizzes to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).
The other vehicle is an 812 GTS, which has a retractable hardtop that opens in just 14 seconds. The 812 GTS is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, which puts out 789 horsepower (800 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque. It’s not as fast as the LaFerrari, but its figures are still impressive. This one can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
We can’t wait to see Gucci Mane’s fleet, which also includes a Ferrari F8 Tributo, in more of his music videos.
So, in his new series of pictures, he posed with two Ferrari supercars, the limited edition LaFerrari and an 812 GTS, matching them with a yellow outfit. He also captioned the set: “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006.”
This caused fans to believe it is a direct dig at NeverBrokeAgain Youngboy, with whom the rapper has been feuding for a while. During his song “Make No Sense,” NBA Youngboy rapped “I feel like I’m Gucci Mane in 2006." Gucci Mane's new song, “Publicity Stunt,” which features the supercars, doesn’t name NBA Youngboy by name, but the lyrics are directed to him.
Coming back to the two impressive vehicles, it’s no surprise that Gucci Mane would go for a LaFerrari. Considered one of the extremely exclusive supercars from the Italian brand, the LaFerrari is also the first hybrid they created. The Maranello-based manufacturer only built 499 units. Owning one of the models automatically invites you to a restricted group.
Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine which works alongside an electric motor with the HY-KERS system, the supercar delivers 950 horsepower (963 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Coming from the Italian carmaker, you can expect it to be fast, not just exotic-looking. The LaFerrari whizzes to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).
The other vehicle is an 812 GTS, which has a retractable hardtop that opens in just 14 seconds. The 812 GTS is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, which puts out 789 horsepower (800 ps) at 8,500 rpm and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque. It’s not as fast as the LaFerrari, but its figures are still impressive. This one can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
We can’t wait to see Gucci Mane’s fleet, which also includes a Ferrari F8 Tributo, in more of his music videos.