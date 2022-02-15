Audi Streamlines the 2022 A8 and S8 Range in the U.S. With No Engine or Body Options

Audi has introduced the refreshed 2022 A8 and S8 models to the U.S. market with a simplified range and pricing that leave customers with fewer options. For now, the 2022 Audi A8 is only available in long-wheelbase form with a V6 engine, while the S8 remains the only V8 in the lineup, but with the shorter wheelbase.
Audi recently introduced the refreshed Audi A8/S8 of the D5 generation and now the North American branch announced the pricing and specs for the U.S. models. It turns out Audi simplified the range by stripping away body and engine options in a move to streamline the Nort American operations. Starting with this model year, the Audi A8 is only available with the 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine that delivers 335 horsepower. Those that need a 4.0-liter V8 powerplant with 563 horsepower will have to cough up $30,000 more for the Audi S8.
Apart from these details, the 2022 Audi A8/S8 comes with design changes that include a wider Singleframe grille, while at the back the OLED taillights offer a customizable signature. The S Line exterior package comes standard on the A8. The S8 can be identified by the four flow-optimized tailpipes and the even wider Singleframe grille.
The interior features decorative trims that open upon start to reveal the HVAC vents. The ventilation and massage seats with lumbar support are fitted as standard in the A8. For the S8, customers can order the four-seat rear comfort package, including a rear center console offering fold-out wing tables and an integrated digital remote to control the lighting and seating preferences.
The infotainment system features two screens, with a 10.1-inch upper and an 8.6-inch lower. Connected Services offer LTE connectivity for up to eight mobile devices, as well as a suite of services to enrich the driver’s experience. Among them is Traffic Light Information which can provide a live countdown of a traffic light’s time to turn green at more than 21,000 intersections across the U.S.
The 2022 Audi A8 L 55 TFSI comes with an MSRP of $86,500, while the sportier S8 has a starting price of $116,900. Prices exclude the $1,095 destination charges.
