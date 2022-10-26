Richard Hammond Will Take Up Classic Car Racing With His Smallest Cog Crew

Richard Hammond has a soft spot for classic cars, and this has been evident for many years now. The British TV presenter even started a business that focuses on fixing older vehicles, and he wants to take it to the next level. Now, instead of just attempting to get more cars to fix, Hammond has something else in mind.
In a recent visit made by his colleagues at Drive Tribe to his “secret” car barn, Hammond goes on to tell the story with the vehicles that he keeps in airtight, resealable, car tents. While very stylish, these also help control humidity, as well as reducing the amount of dust that gets on vehicles, not to mention prevention from various situations along with easier temperature control.
Since Richard Hammond has a big heart, he could not let himself go past the storage spaces of some of his former vehicles without mentioning them, even if they were sold years ago to fund his workshop.
A 1969 Porsche 911 T is one such vehicle, and Hammond managed to acquire a fair share of garage equipment for it, but you cannot help but wonder if a business loan made by a bank would have been the less painful route when his vehicle collection's roster was on the hammer.
We are not financial advisors, and this is not financial advice, but he probably could have funded the project differently. Whatever the case, it is interesting to see that sometimes even people with significant wealth sell their stuff to invest in their businesses, instead of just asking for a loan.
The video ends on an even more emotional note, with Hammond presenting the last vehicle that he drove on Top Gear, a 1972 MGB GT in blue. The car in question is not a rare car, but it is brilliant in Richard's view, and the famous TV presenter will take it racing against other historic vehicles.
The challenge will involve prepping it for racing, as well as getting Hammond to keep it between the lines and with most of its tires on the track. Doing so will increase the likelihood of The Smallest Cog, which will also be the name of the racing team, in getting more customers who are passionate about their classic vehicles.
Since Richard Hammond has a big heart, he could not let himself go past the storage spaces of some of his former vehicles without mentioning them, even if they were sold years ago to fund his workshop.
A 1969 Porsche 911 T is one such vehicle, and Hammond managed to acquire a fair share of garage equipment for it, but you cannot help but wonder if a business loan made by a bank would have been the less painful route when his vehicle collection's roster was on the hammer.
We are not financial advisors, and this is not financial advice, but he probably could have funded the project differently. Whatever the case, it is interesting to see that sometimes even people with significant wealth sell their stuff to invest in their businesses, instead of just asking for a loan.
The video ends on an even more emotional note, with Hammond presenting the last vehicle that he drove on Top Gear, a 1972 MGB GT in blue. The car in question is not a rare car, but it is brilliant in Richard's view, and the famous TV presenter will take it racing against other historic vehicles.
The challenge will involve prepping it for racing, as well as getting Hammond to keep it between the lines and with most of its tires on the track. Doing so will increase the likelihood of The Smallest Cog, which will also be the name of the racing team, in getting more customers who are passionate about their classic vehicles.