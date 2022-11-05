2021 Airstream Classic Is the Perfect Motorhome for This Couple and Their Baby

Motorhomes are practical when traveling the world, as they provide you with a place to spend the night and not worry about accommodation. Some people even choose to live full-time in one of those houses on wheels. Many have been transformed from just an RV to the owner's dream home.
This couple lives with their 4-month-old baby in a 2021 Airstream Classic called Wander Local. The vehicle measures about 250 sq ft (23 sq m), and the outside has quite an amount of awnings, four to be precise, ensuring that you will be under the shade on any side of the motorhome.
The couple designed the exterior by adding a few graphic wraps. One is a blue line with the trailer name on it, and above that is a pleasant forest-looking graphic that blends with the nature outside.
Since they’ve just had a baby, a nursery had to be added with a baby bassinet and lots of storage for the baby products. Going from the nursery, we get into the kitchen and dinette area.
The kitchen is fully functional with a large sink, a normal size fridge, a propane-powered stove and oven, and a convection microwave-oven combo. All the kitchen utensils and spices are tidied up in two upper cabinets. The dinette area consists of two small sofa couches and a table. The height of the table can be adjusted with the press of a button, and the space transforms into an extra bed for guests.
Sometimes, motorhomes are even too small for a decent bathroom, but this one is different. It is separated in two, a shower on the left side and an RV toilet and a sink on the right side.
At the rear of the camper, the couple arranged a master bedroom. They added a queen-size bed that can be moved up and down. There is plenty of storage both underneath and above the bed. For more privacy, they also added a window tint and a two-part window shade.
The van can also run off-grid with its 90-watt solar panels, 54-gallon (204-liter) freshwater tank, and two 40-pound (18kg) propane gas tanks. Since the couple works from home and also travels around, their Airstream is connected to three different internet providers: Starlink, ATT, and Verizon.
The couple designed the exterior by adding a few graphic wraps. One is a blue line with the trailer name on it, and above that is a pleasant forest-looking graphic that blends with the nature outside.
Since they’ve just had a baby, a nursery had to be added with a baby bassinet and lots of storage for the baby products. Going from the nursery, we get into the kitchen and dinette area.
The kitchen is fully functional with a large sink, a normal size fridge, a propane-powered stove and oven, and a convection microwave-oven combo. All the kitchen utensils and spices are tidied up in two upper cabinets. The dinette area consists of two small sofa couches and a table. The height of the table can be adjusted with the press of a button, and the space transforms into an extra bed for guests.
Sometimes, motorhomes are even too small for a decent bathroom, but this one is different. It is separated in two, a shower on the left side and an RV toilet and a sink on the right side.
At the rear of the camper, the couple arranged a master bedroom. They added a queen-size bed that can be moved up and down. There is plenty of storage both underneath and above the bed. For more privacy, they also added a window tint and a two-part window shade.
The van can also run off-grid with its 90-watt solar panels, 54-gallon (204-liter) freshwater tank, and two 40-pound (18kg) propane gas tanks. Since the couple works from home and also travels around, their Airstream is connected to three different internet providers: Starlink, ATT, and Verizon.