Compact 2023 Entegra Qwest RV Boasts a Practical Interior Jam-Packed With Amenities

For 2023, Entegra Coach is proposing a compact Class C motorhome that has everything travelers need for a weekend getaway. Although it has no slides, the new Qwest 24N has a practical interior filled with space-saving solutions. It includes a queen-size Murphy bed, a versatile area at the front that can also be turned into a sleeping space, and a well-equipped kitchen.
The 2023 Entegra Qwest is based on a Mercedes-Benz 3500 chassis with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase. Under the hood, it has a V6 engine capable of delivering 188 hp and 325 ft-lb (440 Nm) of torque.
The model measures 25.2 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It’s indeed a compact Class C that also doesn’t come with any slide-outs. However, it has a nice interior that actually accommodates three people. That’s because it comes with three sleeping areas.
Above the cockpit, you have the bunk bed that can sleep one adult in comfort. There’s a skylight, too, that allows natural light to come inside. Next to it is an area that features two seats with built-in storage and a removable table that can be used for dining or working. The seats fold down to make a bed, providing another sleeping space.
At the rear is a nice living room/bedroom that has a queen-size Murphy bed with a sofa. During the day, people can relax on the sofa and watch the TV, while at night, they get to enjoy a comfortable bed.
This area also includes several upper cabinets that offer ample storage, a small wardrobe, and some drawers. The bathroom is right next to the living room/bedroom. It’s a split bath that has on one side a generous shower,while on the other side, it has a toilet, a medicine cabinet, and a sink.
Last but not least, the kitchen in this RV is equipped with all the amenities you need. It includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a flip-down countertop that maximizes space, a round sink, and a refrigerator. There’s also a TV, as well as numerous cabinets and drawers. It even has a pull-out pantry.
Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the new model and see what it's all about. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 Entegra Qwest 24N.
