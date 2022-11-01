This 2023 Thor Indigo RV Is a Luxury Home on Wheels, Sleeps Up to Seven People

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a brand-new Class A RV that has everything you need to travel in comfort with friends and family. It has enough room for seven travelers, and it offers “luxury living galore.” It has a cozy living room, bunk beds, a spacious bedroom, a dream dinette, an exterior kitchen, and an outdoor shower.
The 2023 Thor Indigo is based on a Ford F-53 chassis. Under the hood, it has a 7.3-liter V8 engine that produces 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in two floor plans, but we’re going to take a look at the BB35, which measures 35.9 ft (10.9 meters) in length.
This model is fit for a king. It comes with all the amenities one needs to live in comfort. It’s also a great RV for big families since it offers plenty of space. But before we get to describe the interior, we must mention some of its exterior features.
The motorhome has a TV and an 18-ft (5.4-meter) awning that allows people to enjoy the outdoors even when it rains or when it’s sunny. The BB35 has an exterior kitchen as well, which includes a sink, a small refrigerator, a cabinet, and two large drawers. That’s a nice addition for those who want to cook outside. There’s even an outdoor shower that helps people to keep the dirt out of the RV.
The Indigo has a well-appointed interior as well. The first thing that’s going to catch your attention is the living room, which has a sofa bed positioned right across the TV mounted above the dinette. Speaking of the dinette, it includes two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. But there’s more. Next to this area, Thor included a hide-away overhead bunk, which allows two people to sleep in comfort.
The kitchen in this motorhome is equipped with all the necessities. It has a large double sink, a convection microwave, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a residential refrigerator. Of course, it goes big on storage space as well. The kitchen has numerous drawers and cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware.
Towards the rear, you have the bunk beds. What’s interesting is that this area can be converted into a large wardrobe. It all depends on the owners’ needs and preferences. Across this versatile space is the bathroom, which includes a generous shower. Inside, you’ll also notice the medicine cabinet, a sink, a standard toilet, and some more cabinets that offer all the storage you need.
At the rear is the bedroom, which is super spacious. This area has a TV with storage underneath, six drawers, a huge wardrobe, a king-size bed, and another wardrobe that’s a bit smaller. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to see what this new Class A is all about. Check out the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 Thor Indigo.
