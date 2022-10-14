2023 Thor Magnitude Super C Has It All, Great For Full-Time RV Living

Usually, Super C motorhomes are larger than standard Class C models. They combine luxury and functionality, so they manage to include even more features inside. That makes them perfect for full-time RV living. The new Magnitude Super C from Thor Motorcoach has it all, offering the comforts of home on the road.
The 2023 Thor Magnitude is great for those who want to have the comfort of a Class A motorhome and still enjoy the practicality of a Class C RV. The Magnitude is available in five different floor plans, but we’ll look at the RS36 model, which features a full wall slide, a king bed, a cozy living room with theater seating, bunk beds that convert into a closet, and much more.
The RS36 measures 37.9 ft (11.5 meters) in length and it’s 8.3-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Even without the wall slide fully extended, you can easily access every part of the motorhome. But with the slide in place, this RV feels like a spacious Class A. Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two adults. There’s a swivel TV as well that can be watched from the living room and the dinette.
Speaking of the dinette, this area includes a large table that drops down to make a bed and two comfortable seats. Plus, it comes with several cabinets that provide ample storage. Next to this area is the living room, which features theater seating.
A few steps ahead, you'll see a fully-equipped kitchen. It has a stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, a one-burner induction one, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. It also has generous countertops, numerous drawers, and a pantry that offers plenty of storage space.
Towards the rear, you’ll find a versatile area with two bunks that can always be converted into a massive closet whenever the owners need some extra space to put away their clothes. Across this area is the bathroom. Inside, you’ll see a shower, a tall cabinet, a medicine one, a sink with storage underneath, and a toilet.
Finally, the bedroom in the Magnitude RS39 comes with a king-size bed, two nightstands, lots of cabinets above the bed, a dresser, and space for a washer/dryer combo unit. This Super C motorhome has everything you need to travel and camp in comfort. Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach recently offered an exclusive tour of the new model. You can check it out in the clip attached down below.
