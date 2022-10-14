Mitsubishi Fuso Box Truck Turned Into Custom Motorhome With Unique Rear Deck

First off, box trucks are widely available, given their usage in many industries. They come in all shapes and sizes, and it’s not that hard to find a retired service example at a reasonable price. If you’re in the market for a box truck conversion, there is this 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso FE140 boasting a unique rear deck area available for just $65,000 via Conversion Trader.
Though it may not look like much from the outside, this stealthy custom box truck is a cozy house on the inside. It includes a living/sleeping area with two couches and a Happijac bed that lowers from the ceiling, full kitchen and bathroom, a floor-to-ceiling pantry, a 44” dresser, and more.
For additional storage space, the owner raised the floor one foot and thus created ample under-storage, which is accessible from both the driver and passenger sides.
All windows on the box truck have white perforated vinyl on them, which ensures privacy and makes many believe this is just a regular work truck.
motorhomes, is the focal point of the conversion. It features a large countertop, a three-burner stove with a 17” oven, a small copper sink, a Furrion range hood that vents to the outside, as well as some generous overhead cabinets and a 12v 10-cubic foot fridge.
Next to the sink, you can see a 28-inch flip-up for even more counter space. The kitchen is made unique by the beautiful countertop whose design incorporates flowers that the owners pressed into books during their travels. The flowers were poured over the countertop using epoxy resin by a master pourer.
This box truck conversion's most attractive feature is its unique back door system with a 60/40 split, which allows inhabitants to push open the top straight from their bed. This is a great perk for when you want to watch the sunrise in the morning without getting out of bed or when you want to feast your eyes on the starry night sky.
When lowering the bottom, you’ll get a large deck you can use as you see fit, maybe you have friends over for a dinner party or just want to enjoy a panoramic view of the surroundings while playing your guitar.
The Mitsubishi Fuso has a 152-inch (386-cm) wheelbase and a cab-over-body configuration, so it has a great turning radius and is quite easy to drive around.
The previous owners have lived in it for the past two years, but the truck had one previous owner in San Diego, who used it to deliver skylights. Its maintenance logs show it was well cared for, and though the mileage now sits at 220,000 miles (354,055 km), it sure has many years of life left in it. If you’ve considered a box truck conversion for your humble mobile abode to explore the world in, go check out this motorhome as it might be just what you need. Plus, it’s quite affordable considering everything that it has to offer.
Though it may not look like much from the outside, this stealthy custom box truck is a cozy house on the inside. It includes a living/sleeping area with two couches and a Happijac bed that lowers from the ceiling, full kitchen and bathroom, a floor-to-ceiling pantry, a 44” dresser, and more.
For additional storage space, the owner raised the floor one foot and thus created ample under-storage, which is accessible from both the driver and passenger sides.
All windows on the box truck have white perforated vinyl on them, which ensures privacy and makes many believe this is just a regular work truck.
motorhomes, is the focal point of the conversion. It features a large countertop, a three-burner stove with a 17” oven, a small copper sink, a Furrion range hood that vents to the outside, as well as some generous overhead cabinets and a 12v 10-cubic foot fridge.
Next to the sink, you can see a 28-inch flip-up for even more counter space. The kitchen is made unique by the beautiful countertop whose design incorporates flowers that the owners pressed into books during their travels. The flowers were poured over the countertop using epoxy resin by a master pourer.
This box truck conversion's most attractive feature is its unique back door system with a 60/40 split, which allows inhabitants to push open the top straight from their bed. This is a great perk for when you want to watch the sunrise in the morning without getting out of bed or when you want to feast your eyes on the starry night sky.
When lowering the bottom, you’ll get a large deck you can use as you see fit, maybe you have friends over for a dinner party or just want to enjoy a panoramic view of the surroundings while playing your guitar.
The Mitsubishi Fuso has a 152-inch (386-cm) wheelbase and a cab-over-body configuration, so it has a great turning radius and is quite easy to drive around.
The previous owners have lived in it for the past two years, but the truck had one previous owner in San Diego, who used it to deliver skylights. Its maintenance logs show it was well cared for, and though the mileage now sits at 220,000 miles (354,055 km), it sure has many years of life left in it. If you’ve considered a box truck conversion for your humble mobile abode to explore the world in, go check out this motorhome as it might be just what you need. Plus, it’s quite affordable considering everything that it has to offer.