Two of Winnebago's Class A Motorhomes Are Identical Twins Aimed at National Park Living

While you and I have been busy going to work, doing the lord's bidding, and whatnot, this timeless manufacturer has been busy building motorhomes that cater to the outdoor lover. Wait a minute, isn't that what they've always been doing? True, Winnebago has made a name for itself by building vehicles that can go the distance and keep you safe and comfortable while exploring this blue marble.
Nonetheless, things can be taken a bit further, which is what their collaboration with the National Park Foundation is about. We're being offered three modified and "Limited Edition" RVs, two Class A machines, the subject of today's discussion, and a Class B camper van, which we explored in a recent article.
As for the Class A trinkets, I ran across the Vista NPF and Sunstar NPF, two massive mobile habitats based on already-existing models in the Winnebago lineup. Still, this manufacturer was able to pack more outdoor features into these models, and those are the things we'll focus on. There's just one weird thing about it all. If you visit the Winnebago website, both models feature the exact same image gallery, interior, exterior, and all the rest. It's as if someone copy-pasted the two web pages and gave them different titles. I wonder how much that human was paid for the job or if anyone got fired yet.
the outdoors even more than you typically could with these two models. The first exterior system you'll be glad to have is the 320-amp hour battery, charge controller, and three solar panels, which are now standard. Underneath it all, a patio awning offers 310 square feet (28.8 square meters) of coverage, transforming the side of your RV into an outdoor living room where it won't matter how much dirt, mud, or grime you drag in.
Yet, the side-mounted outdoor kitchen is the added system I enjoy the most out of the new gear. Winnebago calls it the Tailgate Package, and when I first saw the images bestowed upon us, something spooky happened: I was transposed to that very spot at the rear of the RV, and suddenly, I had a spatula in one hand, spices in the other, and was cooking up some nice meat with a seven-herb coating and flambéing some pear slices in red wine in another pan.
Other than that, Winnebago wants us to take note of the sort of lifestyle you can lead inside these upgraded units. Aside from more options for viewing the world, this manufacturer also tampered with the furniture and cabinetry and added their Town and Country interior for an "outdoorsy feel."
each unit houses the bathroom on one side and the galley on the other. The rear is reserved for nothing more than an East/West bedroom with walk-around bedding and more closet space than I have at home.
How much is all this magic going to cost? Well, here, too, we see the exact same rate, a starting price of a tad over $221K (€223.7K at current exchange rates). If you feel like adding anything more than the units included as standard, you know you'll add more to that figure. But, some of these proceeds go to a good cause: keeping America's national parks clean, tidy, and available for the next generations, and that costs money. If you were wondering what Winnebago is up to these days, this is part of the magic.
Nonetheless, things can be taken a bit further, which is what their collaboration with the National Park Foundation is about. We're being offered three modified and "Limited Edition" RVs, two Class A machines, the subject of today's discussion, and a Class B camper van, which we explored in a recent article.
As for the Class A trinkets, I ran across the Vista NPF and Sunstar NPF, two massive mobile habitats based on already-existing models in the Winnebago lineup. Still, this manufacturer was able to pack more outdoor features into these models, and those are the things we'll focus on. There's just one weird thing about it all. If you visit the Winnebago website, both models feature the exact same image gallery, interior, exterior, and all the rest. It's as if someone copy-pasted the two web pages and gave them different titles. I wonder how much that human was paid for the job or if anyone got fired yet.
the outdoors even more than you typically could with these two models. The first exterior system you'll be glad to have is the 320-amp hour battery, charge controller, and three solar panels, which are now standard. Underneath it all, a patio awning offers 310 square feet (28.8 square meters) of coverage, transforming the side of your RV into an outdoor living room where it won't matter how much dirt, mud, or grime you drag in.
Yet, the side-mounted outdoor kitchen is the added system I enjoy the most out of the new gear. Winnebago calls it the Tailgate Package, and when I first saw the images bestowed upon us, something spooky happened: I was transposed to that very spot at the rear of the RV, and suddenly, I had a spatula in one hand, spices in the other, and was cooking up some nice meat with a seven-herb coating and flambéing some pear slices in red wine in another pan.
Other than that, Winnebago wants us to take note of the sort of lifestyle you can lead inside these upgraded units. Aside from more options for viewing the world, this manufacturer also tampered with the furniture and cabinetry and added their Town and Country interior for an "outdoorsy feel."
each unit houses the bathroom on one side and the galley on the other. The rear is reserved for nothing more than an East/West bedroom with walk-around bedding and more closet space than I have at home.
How much is all this magic going to cost? Well, here, too, we see the exact same rate, a starting price of a tad over $221K (€223.7K at current exchange rates). If you feel like adding anything more than the units included as standard, you know you'll add more to that figure. But, some of these proceeds go to a good cause: keeping America's national parks clean, tidy, and available for the next generations, and that costs money. If you were wondering what Winnebago is up to these days, this is part of the magic.