Fabulous Tiny Home Is Ultra-Comfortable, Reveals a Sophisticated New York Style Interior

Not everybody is a fan of testing their limits when it comes to their living space. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t get onboard the tiny living trend. Models such as this generous, lavish Aussie home were designed for someone like them. The Mooloolaba 8.4 doesn’t just boast a luminous and spacious configuration, but is also unexpectedly stylish.
Forget rustic and vintage – this tiny house is all about unlimited comfort and luxurious elegance. It’s one of the largest models designed by the popular Aussie Tiny Houses brand. “Living Tiny is not only about housing, it’s also about lifestyle. A lifestyle where spending time outdoors is more important than time indoors” – this is what founder Fabio Paulucci believes. And it shows.
The Mooloolaba can sleep up to four people, and appears even bigger that its actual size – 8.4 meters (27.5 feet) in length, and 2.4 meters (7.8 feet) in width. It offers 15% more space than the company’s standard Mooloolaba version, including a larger bathroom and kitchen.
This means a bathroom that’s big enough a floor-to-ceiling window and a large vanity – rare perks when it comes to tiny homes. As for the kitchen, this is where the Mooloolaba truly feels like home. High ceilings, four large windows, and two sliding doors not only create the illusion of a wider space, but also offer a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. Add a breakfast bar and enough room for a big sofa, and you’ve got yhe perfect family kitchen.
The staircase that doubles as a generous storage space, also having enough room under it for the washing machine, leads to the bedroom loft, with a comfy queen-sized bed, and extra storage space. The living room area downstairs is just as inviting, with enough space for the entire family to spend time on the couch, watching TV.
A New York style-design brings everything together, making the most of the natural light provided by the numerous, large windows. The Mooloolaba 8.4 brings sophistication back to the tiny living trend. The turnkey option starts at $136,900 AUD ($88,000), and can even be adapted for off-grid (but still luxurious) living.
