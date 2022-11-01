This GM Motorhome Turned Glamping Spot Is a Vintage Beauty Inside and Out

Some people feel that the idea of glamping takes away some of the charm of old-fashioned camping. Indeed, some glamping spots are so glamorous or so modern that they seem to not have anything in common with it, other than being located in the middle of nature. But this hidden RV is different – it’s a piece of American history, with an authentic ‘70s vibe.
Campers turned tiny homes are among the most popular choices for short-term vacations throughout the U.S. Some of them are decorated in a boho-chic style, others are more formal. But the Quirky Canary stays true to its vintage soul. Nestled in the historic Leiper’s Fork in Tennessee, this 1974 GMC motorhome doesn’t represent the ‘70s just by name.
It’s like going back in time, with the added benefit of today’s comfort levels. Not only the retro color palette with yellow and blue accents, but every piece of furniture was specifically chosen to recreate that retro look. At the same time, it’s a completely renovated camper that offers great living conditions. The queen-sized bed is comfy enough for two, the kitchen is equipped with everything needed for family meals, and the dining and living areas are beautifully decorated.
The Quirky Canary offers the best of both worlds – it’s fitted with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a programmable heater, and a smart TV, but all of that is wrapped up in a unique retro atmosphere. And, since it’s meant for camping, the outdoor area is just as appealing – from the inviting outdoor shower to the colorful lounging and barbecuing area.
The GMC motorhome was born in a time when people wanted to be on the road longer, while enjoying the comfort of a home. “The GMC MotorHome has everything a custom-built home should have,” said an official brand presentation at the time. Looking at those original models, you’ll find that the Quirky Canary flaunts a remarkably authentic style.
This renovated ‘70s beauty can be rented through Airbnb – it’s not just about glamping, but about enjoying a piece of American RV history.
