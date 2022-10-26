Adorable Vintage Camper Is a Hidden Gem, Blends Rustic Charm With Modern Comfort

Camping can take many forms these days, from the good old-fashioned tent to incredibly luxurious dwellings surrounded by wilderness. But you can never go wrong with a vintage camper – it’s not only ingrained in the American lifestyle, which makes it unlike anything else, but can also be upgraded in order to provide more comfort.
Far from glamping, this cute red camper has all it takes for comfortable vacations outdoors, without changing into something it’s not. You’ll find Bonanza Jellybean hidden among sweet gum trees, on a property in Cosby, Tennessee, where it’s available for rent through Airbnb.
It’s really small, only big enough for two people who aren’t too tall, and it wasn’t transformed into some luxury off-grid retreat. This camper stays rustic, offering a simple bed, a foldable dinette, a propane stove, and electric lights. Don’t expect cell phone service or standard air conditioning and heating. A small heater and a fan do the job just fine.
The camper also comes with a sustainable outhouse, built with reclaimed poplar wood and vintage windows. In addition to the propane-heated shower, a rustic wood-fired bath tub is also available.
As for the camper itself, it’s a1959 Shasta model. Shasta is one of the oldest RV manufacturers, which initially built mobile home trailers for the U.S. Armed Forces, back in the 1940s. By the late ‘50s, the famous “toaster-on-wheels” Shasta trailers were instantly recognizable, and plenty of them roamed the roads in America. Throughout three generations of vehicles, the RV brand that started out in Los Angeles continued to adapt its design and remained a popular choice.
This little guy doesn’t seem to have anything in common with today’s Shasta RVs, but they stem from the same roots. A hidden vintage gem, the Bonanza Jellybean may no longer roam the roads, but it still keeps the true camping spirit alive.
