Renovated 1968 Airstream Blends Rustic Charm With Modern Amenities

For decades, the iconic aluminum trailer has been a great home-away-from-home for travelers, and it continues to offer the utmost comfort on the road. This 1968 Airstream was renovated and turned into a home on wheels filled with rustic charm and modern features.
The vintage trailer was renovated this year, and it boasts a cozy, open-concept interior that is equipped with all the necessities. At the front is a nice bedroom that includes a queen-size bed with built-in cabinets. The sleeping area is surrounded by windows that let natural light come inside.
During the day, you can relax in the living room, which includes a linen-cushioned bench seat. There’s also an oak table and a chair, so this space can be used as a dining area as well. Speaking of that, the kitchen is positioned towards the back, and it comes with all the necessary appliances.
It has a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a residential-style deep sink, and a drawer-style refrigerator. The kitchen features oak cabinets that add to the cozy vibe and terrazzo counters, which flow seamlessly into the aforementioned bench seat. Of course, it includes some luxury features as well. There’s a custom nesting drawer that can be used to store away smaller items, as well as a pantry with slide-out shelves.
At the rear, you get even more storage space with three more large drawers and a closet that can be used to hang your clothes. Next to the closet is a spa-like bathroom, which is separated from the rest of the RV via a white oak pocket door.
The bathroom features terracotta tiles and a shower with a rainfall head integrated into the ceiling. You can find a beautiful vanity with a vessel sink and a Separett toilet as well. There’s also a heated towel warming rack and some storage space.
This renovated 1968 Airstream was recently featured on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $137,950.
