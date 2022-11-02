Ford Transit Digital Nomad Camper Brings Overlanding Awesomeness to SEMA

The Ford Transit van may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of off-road-capable campers, but there are quite a few cool aftermarket conversions out there. John Pangilinan joined in on the fun with the Digital Nomad, which made its debut at the 2022 SEMA Show.
Described as a "fully capable off-road vehicle with the technology necessary for extended off-roading journeys," the Digital Nomad started life as a high-roof, long-wheelbase cargo van finished in Abyss Gray. And it still looks somewhat plain on the outside, but it's loaded with gear that turns the average cargo van into an incredibly versatile overlander.
You can immediately tell that this Transit is not your neighbor's hauler as soon as you lay eyes on the 16-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, the massive front skid plate, and the extra lights mounted just above the front bumper. And of course, you just can't miss the orange rooftop tent.
The van appears to be highly versatile on the inside. While the rear section still hauls an impressive amount of luggage, it still provides enough room for a mattress, meaning it should be able to sleep two more people in addition to the roof-mounted tent.
It's also equipped with a sliding kitchen and refrigerator, though the photos provided do not show how these amenities work.
Other highlights include an air compressor, an off-road assistance kit, and a 270-degree awning. There's also a camping furniture set displayed near the van as a hint that this Transit comes with everything you need for a long off-the-grid adventure.
The Digital Nomad doesn't include performance upgrades, but the optional 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is powerful enough for overlanding duty at 310 horsepower 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque.
The Digital Nomad is one of many Ford-based concepts displayed at the 2022 SEMA Show. The lineup includes several F-150 trucks and Bronco haulers, a Mustang Mach-E loaded with Ford Accessories, and a sporty-looking Maverick Street Truck. Check them all out in our extensive coverage of the event.
