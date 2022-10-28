Ford Recalls Transit Van Because HVAC Controls May Become Inoperative

The replacement of the long-running Ford E-Series in the U.S. of A., the Transit has been recalled once again. The latest campaign follows in the footsteps of issues that include a blue screen with the infotainment system, glitches with the instrument cluster, and a missing audio control module.
On September 8th, an issue pertaining to non-responsive heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning controls was brought to the Blue Oval’s attention by workers at the Kansas City Assembly Plant. No fewer than 49 warranty claims alleging HVAC performance concerns were reported. Every single warranty claim involves the Transit with the 12-inch touchscreen, SYNC 4 OS, and electronic automatic temperature control.
The Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company investigated this problem, discovering that “the interrupt handling process within the base software can sporadically suspend the remote climate control module communication.” The software in question was introduced in production at the start of the 2022 model year for the aforementioned configuration. Further investigation of the available filed data suggests that a hard reset was required to restore HVAC functions. Hard reset as in disconnecting the 12-volt battery or replacing the HVAC control module.
The number of warranty claims grew to 75 as of September 21st. As expected, FoMoCo didn’t have a choice but to approve a field action. Updated software was introduced into Transit production on September 15th, and the latest software is guaranteed to function as intended. A grand total of 31,339 vans are called back, all of them built for the 2022 model year. Build dates range from February 26th, 2021 to August 26th, 2022.
Dealers have already been instructed what to do when a customer comes in with their workhorses for the remedy. Known owners will be informed of this recall by first-class mail between November 7th and November 14th.
Not to be confused with the car-based Transit Connect, the full-size Transit is currently listed by FoMoco at $50,130 for the combustion-engined range and $49,575 for the all-electric range, excluding the destination charge.
