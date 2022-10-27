New Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Ain't Afraid of No Demons

Hennessey has unlocked more power for the punchiest production vehicle ever made by Ford: the Mustang Shelby GT500.
Offered in the form of an upgrade package, dubbed the Venom 1200 Mustang GT500, it is limited to 66 copies worldwide, and starts at $59,950, excluding the price of the muscle car itself. Customers can bump the cost by another $4,950 by getting the 1966 24 Hours of Daytona Ford Mark II GT40 red, white, and black historic livery. Rounding off the looks are the unique emblems and serial-numbered plaque.
The hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 powering the Mustang Shelby GT500 pushes out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. This makes it the brand’s most powerful factory engine ever dropped under the hood of a production vehicle, as we already told you. It’s a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, on a good day, and it does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3 seconds.
With Hennessey’s 3.8-liter supercharger, air/oil separation system, high-flow induction system, upgraded tensioners, belts, lines, fittings, and new fuel rails, the output and torque grow to dizzying numbers. You are looking at 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm), 58% more over the stock muscle car. In order to cope with all that power, the dual-clutch transmission has been recalibrated and each one goes through different tests on the dyno and on the road.
“The stock Shelby GT500 is an extraordinary muscle car, but we take it to the nth degree with our Venom 1200,” said founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “Our engineers were able to coax more than 400 additional horsepower out of the engine, which takes performance to supercar levels. Only a handful of vehicles in the world offer this level of power… especially at this price point.”
Besides the mandatory tests that make sure that everything functions accordingly, the Lone Star State tuner will offer a 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty for each one. The Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 is already available for international shipping, via authorized Ford dealers, or through Hennessey themselves.
