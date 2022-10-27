autoevolution
2023 Ford Super Duty Takes the Heavy-Duty Laurels for Towing, Payload, Power

27 Oct 2022, 11:33 UTC ·
This autumn was full of heavy-duty goodies, complete with an updated 2023 Ram HD lineup, refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and GMC Sierra HD models. But of course, the star attraction was the all-new Super Duty.
When Ford revealed the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 F-Series Super Duty, there were still some mysteries to clear – mostly having to do with the crucial workhorse figures. No worries, the air has been cleared now, and the Blue Oval company now claims a “triple heavy-duty crown,” all thanks to best-in-class towing, payload, and power capabilities.

Ford basically says that its “all-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty is unrivaled among heavy-duty pickup trucks with the best towing available for every trailer type” So, the maximum available towing rating is 40,000 lbs. (18,144 kg) for the F-450, the “best-in-class maximum available payload” has now reached 8,000 lbs. (3,629 kg), and a new high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel good for some pretty amazing numbers.

The latter flaunts no less than 500 horsepower and an incredible, mountain-moving 1,200 lb.-ft. (1,627 Nm) of twisting torque, while the ‘regular’ 6.7L Power Stroke V8 diesel has 475 ponies on tap. Moving to the gasoline V8 engines, the 6.8-liter and 7.3-liter options have 405 and 430 horsepower, respectively. The Super Duty production is planned at Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, Ohio, with the order books currently open and deliveries scheduled for early next year.

Pricing kicks off at an MSRP of $43,970 plus $1,795 for destination and delivery and Ford will offer many perks. Among them we could mention the Tremor package, “class-exclusive embedded standard 5G Wi-Fi, Ford Power Up over-the-air updates and seamless connectivity to Ford Pro software.” New features like the 360-Degree Trailer Camera Package and Onboard Scales are not missing, either.

2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Ford F-Series Super Duty towing Payload pricing 2023MY
