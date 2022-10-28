Ford Mustang GT Drags Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, Someone Will Feel So Ashamed

As we sit on the edge of the EV precipice, encounters of the Coyote versus Hemi V8 degree will become rarer and rarer. So, we had better relish in their V8 rumble while we still can.
Sure, Blue Oval fans have received another (possibly final) lease of life in the form of the seventh generation S650 Ford Mustang, complete with an EcoBoost and 5.0 Coyote lifestyle. But Mopar enthusiasts need to prepare for the inevitable, as the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models will be retired after the 2023 model year production ends.
Luckily, over across the quarter-mile dragstrip realm, stock encounters between the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger will be possible for several years. Still, we need to cherish them as much as we can, no matter the outcome. As for the actual race, here is the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is a fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip, and again gives us stock Coyote vs. Hemi muscle car action (uploaded on October 27).
Also known as MRP or ‘Thunder by the River,’ the auto racing facility located in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, has seen a lot of Americana action over the years and seemed quite accustomed to Fords and Dodges ducking it out daily. They are traditional antagonists, and on this occasion, even the colors said the same thing.
Anyway, in the left lane, we have a white (plus black stripe and other details) Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, while in the ‘farmer’ lane (aka the right side), resides an all-black Ford Mustang GT. They are mostly on par with the technical credentials, with the Mopar having the advantage of a higher displacement and the Blue Oval feeling a tad nimbler.
Alas, there can be only one that snatches the laurels of victory, hence the 12.6s versus 13.55s result. Still, we invite you to check the action for yourself to find out who got thoroughly ashamed in the stock racing process!
