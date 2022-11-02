Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Trailer Focuses on Brand's Competition With Ferrari

There are several movies about cars and their founders coming our way soon. One of them is Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, which has just dropped its first trailer and it’s all about the life of Ferruccio Lamborghini and his competition with Enzo Ferrari.
Even if you’re not that much of a car fan, you must know there’s ardent competition between Lamborghini and Ferrari. And it goes very deep, with rumors claiming that Ferrari won’t allow drivers who own Lamborghinis to buy their limited-edition models. Most recently, Ferrari was also spotted testing out the Lamborghini Huracan STO at Fiorano, which is Ferrari’s private racetrack.
Well, now we’re about to get a (hopefully) deeper look into their competition with this upcoming flick. The Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend biopic gives us Frank Grillo (Captain America, Kingdom, Boss Level) as Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the Italian supercar manufacturer. The film will focus on his life and his desire to compete with the other powerful sports car Italian brand, Ferrari, and its founder, Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, War of Worlds).
The movie has been in production for a long time, since 2016, and it also features Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and Bobby Moresco, screenwriter for Crash and producer on Million Dollar Baby. Both Alec Baldwin and Antonio Banderas were to play the legendary founder, but the role eventually went to Grillo. It will take inspiration from Ferruccio's son Tonino's biography on his father.
The movie will largely focus on what led to Ferruccio's decision to start his own sports car brand, which includes Enzo Ferrari’s refusal of a partnership. Ferrari will also have its movie next year, with Adam Driver taking the role of Enzo Ferrari.
In the first Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend trailer, we see several classic vehicles such as the 350 GT, a Countach, and Miura, plus several Ferraris.
The movie, which comes from Lionsgate, will be out in theaters and available on streaming services on November 18, 2022.
Well, now we’re about to get a (hopefully) deeper look into their competition with this upcoming flick. The Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend biopic gives us Frank Grillo (Captain America, Kingdom, Boss Level) as Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the Italian supercar manufacturer. The film will focus on his life and his desire to compete with the other powerful sports car Italian brand, Ferrari, and its founder, Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, War of Worlds).
The movie has been in production for a long time, since 2016, and it also features Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and Bobby Moresco, screenwriter for Crash and producer on Million Dollar Baby. Both Alec Baldwin and Antonio Banderas were to play the legendary founder, but the role eventually went to Grillo. It will take inspiration from Ferruccio's son Tonino's biography on his father.
The movie will largely focus on what led to Ferruccio's decision to start his own sports car brand, which includes Enzo Ferrari’s refusal of a partnership. Ferrari will also have its movie next year, with Adam Driver taking the role of Enzo Ferrari.
In the first Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend trailer, we see several classic vehicles such as the 350 GT, a Countach, and Miura, plus several Ferraris.
The movie, which comes from Lionsgate, will be out in theaters and available on streaming services on November 18, 2022.