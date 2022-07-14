Apple TV+ Orders Ferrari Biographical Series From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and director Stefano Sollima have joined the upcoming Ferrari series on Apple TV+, which would tell the story of the founder of the car manufacturer and the life of Enzo Ferrari.
There are several motorsport-themed and car-themed shows and movies coming our way in the near future. One of them has just been ordered at Apple TV+ and will be about Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Maranello brand, and is inspired by the best-selling biography Ferrari Rex by Luca Del Monte.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peaky Blinders creator Steve Knight and director Stefano Sollima have just joined the series and will be working alongside Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino, which will serve as executive producers.
“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” Steven Knight said in a statement. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”
“As an Italian I feel honored to get to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Stefano Sollima. “Through his relationship with Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo ‘adopted’ in his scuderia after the loss of his firstborn son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that turned this man into a legend.”
The upcoming series will cover five years of Ferrari’s life. The summary reads: “Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the center of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.”
This isn’t the first production about the Ferrari founder. Apple is currently producing a big budget feature film also titled Ferrari, which will star Adam Driver as the founder. Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley are also part of the cast, with Michael Mann at the helm.
