This One-Off 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Fantuzzi Boasts 250 GTO-Inspired Styling Cues

The most collectible Ferraris in the world come from the 250 series, which ran from 1952 to 1964. Named this way after the displacement of each cylinder, the 250 was produced in collaboration with multiple coachbuilders, including Pininfarina and Scaglietti, Vignale, and Ghia.
Carrozzeria Fantuzzi may not spring to mind, but Medardo Fantuzzi’s company gave us plenty of incredible machines. The 250 Testa Rossa Fantuzzi Spyder, 250 GTE-based 250 GT Fantuzzi Spyder, and 330 LM Fantuzzi Spyder are only a few examples. The car we’re covering today is a one-off commission as well, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso modified by Medardo Fantuzzi’s outfit with 250 GTO styling cues, especially up front.
Offered by Ferrari specialist and broker GTO Engineering, chassis number 4383GT was delivered to Luciano and Gianfranco Pederzani back in 1963. At the request of the Pederzanis, the 250 GT Lusso was modified by Fantuzzi between 1964 and 1965. Originally finished in metallic gray over black, the car was repainted red in 1977, when it received vents across the nose and behind the rear wheels. That year, the Italian thoroughbred had its V12 swapped in favor of a similar engine from a different 250 GT Lusso.
Chassis number 4383GT was put in storage in 1981, where it would remain for the subsequent 24 years. Fully restored by DK Engineering in the United Kingdom, this one-of-a-kind grand tourer was transferred to GTO Engineering, the peeps who have overseen its maintenance and servicing for nearly a decade now. Offered with a plethora of records and invoices, this fellow is certain to sell for a ridiculous amount of green dollar bills.
GTO Engineering lists “price on application,” but we can make an educated guesstimate based on auction results for the 250 GT Lusso. Last year, for example, no fewer than four 1963 models were offered by various auction houses. The most expensive of the bunch (chassis number 4393GT) sold for $1.8 million and the least expensive (5003GT) hammered for $1.6 million.
Offered by Ferrari specialist and broker GTO Engineering, chassis number 4383GT was delivered to Luciano and Gianfranco Pederzani back in 1963. At the request of the Pederzanis, the 250 GT Lusso was modified by Fantuzzi between 1964 and 1965. Originally finished in metallic gray over black, the car was repainted red in 1977, when it received vents across the nose and behind the rear wheels. That year, the Italian thoroughbred had its V12 swapped in favor of a similar engine from a different 250 GT Lusso.
Chassis number 4383GT was put in storage in 1981, where it would remain for the subsequent 24 years. Fully restored by DK Engineering in the United Kingdom, this one-of-a-kind grand tourer was transferred to GTO Engineering, the peeps who have overseen its maintenance and servicing for nearly a decade now. Offered with a plethora of records and invoices, this fellow is certain to sell for a ridiculous amount of green dollar bills.
GTO Engineering lists “price on application,” but we can make an educated guesstimate based on auction results for the 250 GT Lusso. Last year, for example, no fewer than four 1963 models were offered by various auction houses. The most expensive of the bunch (chassis number 4393GT) sold for $1.8 million and the least expensive (5003GT) hammered for $1.6 million.