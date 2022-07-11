Ferrari Wins F1 Austrian Grand Prix, Race Outcome Was Bittersweet

We are now past the halfway point of the 2022 Formula 1 season, following the conclusion of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. There are only five more races to go in Europe before the end of the season, and a total of 11 before we get to know the new World Champion. With the French GP coming up in less than two weeks from now, let's have a look at how the race in Styria unfolded yesterday first.