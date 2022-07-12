How Much Further Will an Electric BMW i3 Go Than a 1979 Ferrari 308, With a $12 Fill

Moving away from gas-powered engines to electric is the most challenging hurdle for petrol heads, as you’d imagine. The thought of letting go of their V8s and V10 is enough to plunge them into depression. But change is inevitable, and those who resist it often get thrown under the bus. Jack of Number 27 YouTube Channel recently did an economy challenge between a gas-hungry 70s Ferrari and a BMW i3.
Gas prices are soaring globally (thanks, Russia!), and now more than ever, flooring your gas-hungry supercar on the highway is considered splurging or, in 2000s rap lingo, ‘making it rain.’
Humans, like kittens, are curious creatures. While there are thousands of research papers on the benefits of electric vehicles over ICEs, nothing beats good old-fashioned experience. To try and prove all the petrol heads right, Jack spent £10 ($12) worth of petrol on his 1979 Ferrari 308 and another £10 ($12) on electric juice on the BMW i3.
“Just how much further do you think that the BMW will go than the thirsty old Ferrari?” Jack asked.
It’s not the first time anyone has tried this challenge. While still in Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson did the same challenge on a Toyota Prius and BMW M3. Surprisingly, the Prius lost. While we want to believe Clarkson’s judgment was biased, his theoretical explanation of how expensive it is to manufacture a Prius was sensible.
On the other hand, Jack wanted a precise measure of the economy. Therefore, to ensure it was a fair challenge completely drained his Ferrari 308’s fuel. He added £10 of fuel on the Ferrari and £10 worth of electric charge on the i3 and went on a cruise until the Ferrari conked out.
“So we’re up to about 19-20 kilometers which are about 12 miles (19 kilometers), and so far still going fairly strong, which surprises me. Mind you. It should do another five kilometers by my reckoning,” Jack said.
Surprisingly, the 70s Ferrari did 28 kilometers with 5 liters of petrol. The BMW i3, on the other hand, did 66 miles (66 km) on £10 worth of electric juice (38 mi/61 km more than the Ferrari).
