McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Streaming Giant Hulu Working on New Scripted F1 TV Series

The Honey Badger may not be striking fear into the eyes of his rivals on the track this year, but business is still a-boomin' for the Australian driver, as he is reportedly developing a new F1 TV series along with streaming giant Hulu.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, details about this half-hour TV series are currently being kept under wraps, but a search for a writer is already underway.
The report also claims that Ricciardo will serve as executive producer, with ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer and Sydney Title also involved.
This Hulu series is set to become only the latest in a recent flurry of Formula 1 and motorsport-themed shows and movies and would almost certainly look to capitalize on the massive success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive mini-series.
If you’re wondering what else is coming your way, well, Lewis Hamilton is working with Apple TV on a docuseries revolving around himself and the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team. Apple is also working on an F1-themed movie starring Brad Pitt, in which Hamilton is also said to be involved.
Then there’s Michael Mann’s big budget biopic about motorsport legend Enzo Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. Oh, and there’s also a movie called ‘Lamborghini’ coming out, about the carmaker’s founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, played by Frank Grillo. It probably won’t be as motorsport-focused as the others, though.
Whether any of these titles can reach the same heights as Drive to Survive, remains to be seen. Netflix is already filming DTS season 5, and a sixth season has already been confirmed for 2024.
As for what we can expect from Hulu and this new series, generally speaking, Hulu has been producing solid content in recent years (The Orville, The Old Man, Mayans MC, Rick & Morty etc), so it’s not like we won’t be giving this a chance.
The report also claims that Ricciardo will serve as executive producer, with ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer and Sydney Title also involved.
This Hulu series is set to become only the latest in a recent flurry of Formula 1 and motorsport-themed shows and movies and would almost certainly look to capitalize on the massive success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive mini-series.
If you’re wondering what else is coming your way, well, Lewis Hamilton is working with Apple TV on a docuseries revolving around himself and the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team. Apple is also working on an F1-themed movie starring Brad Pitt, in which Hamilton is also said to be involved.
Then there’s Michael Mann’s big budget biopic about motorsport legend Enzo Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. Oh, and there’s also a movie called ‘Lamborghini’ coming out, about the carmaker’s founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, played by Frank Grillo. It probably won’t be as motorsport-focused as the others, though.
Whether any of these titles can reach the same heights as Drive to Survive, remains to be seen. Netflix is already filming DTS season 5, and a sixth season has already been confirmed for 2024.
As for what we can expect from Hulu and this new series, generally speaking, Hulu has been producing solid content in recent years (The Orville, The Old Man, Mayans MC, Rick & Morty etc), so it’s not like we won’t be giving this a chance.