Formula 1: Drive to Survive Will Keep On Going – Confirmed for Season 5 and 6

Drive to Survive is the Netflix docuseries that gives viewers exclusive details about one of the world’s fiercest racing competitions: Formula One. It features edge-of-the-seat race footage and will continue to do so for at least two more seasons.
The first season of the Netflix documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive premiered on March 8, 2019. Since then, we’ve had four seasons released by the streaming service giant, with the latest premiering in early March 2022.
But it won’t be the last we’ll see of our favorite F1 drivers, because Netflix and Formula One just confirmed today that the popular series will return with a fifth and sixth season on Netflix.
Similar to the sport, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has grown in popularity over the last couple of years. Its latest season, the fourth one, attracted the biggest audience so far and broke into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries. Could it have anything to do with the controversial finale where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was crowned champion after overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the very last lap of the very last race of the season? Maybe, as it also led to Lewis Hamilton losing his opportunity for a record-breaking eighth World Championship title. But there’s still time for that to happen this season and we’ll get to see it documented in the Netflix series.
The storylines include the changes a team undergoes after ownership or driver changes. The upcoming two seasons will continue to follow the F1 drivers battling out for the 2022 and 2023 championships. In a similar style, it will wow fans with never-seen-before footage and interviews from the stars of the sport.
Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) executively produce the show for Netflix. So far, there is no official return date for the series, but it will most likely follow the same format and premiere in the spring of 2023.
But it won’t be the last we’ll see of our favorite F1 drivers, because Netflix and Formula One just confirmed today that the popular series will return with a fifth and sixth season on Netflix.
Similar to the sport, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has grown in popularity over the last couple of years. Its latest season, the fourth one, attracted the biggest audience so far and broke into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries. Could it have anything to do with the controversial finale where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was crowned champion after overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the very last lap of the very last race of the season? Maybe, as it also led to Lewis Hamilton losing his opportunity for a record-breaking eighth World Championship title. But there’s still time for that to happen this season and we’ll get to see it documented in the Netflix series.
The storylines include the changes a team undergoes after ownership or driver changes. The upcoming two seasons will continue to follow the F1 drivers battling out for the 2022 and 2023 championships. In a similar style, it will wow fans with never-seen-before footage and interviews from the stars of the sport.
Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) executively produce the show for Netflix. So far, there is no official return date for the series, but it will most likely follow the same format and premiere in the spring of 2023.