Ferrari Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary With a Special Logo and Plans for 2022

Three-quarters of a century ago Enzo Ferrari opened his first automotive factory. Since that time, Maranello has always been known for the house of the prancing horse. Now, the brand is celebrating its history with a major focus on the people that have made it all possible.
Ferrari the brand is the first to tell you that Enzo himself "spared neither human or financial capital to develop" race cars. That's not an attitude a CEO could take in today's society, but there's no question that his passion led to one of the most significant automobile companies in history.
The first car to roll out of the Ferrari factory was the historically successful and impactful 125 S. It laid the groundwork for every other Ferrari sports car and race car since. Now, the brand is looking back on that long history and focusing in on that human capital its founder was so willing to spend.
Ferrari unveiled its 75th-anniversary logo at its year-end convention. The logo itself came together through a mosaic of employees' faces "an acknowledgment of the commitment and determination they have shown over so many years" said Ferrari.
Ferrari Chairman John Elkann declared: “For this special year we have created a special icon: a sculpture made up of thousands of components forged here in our factory and positioned one by one by my Ferrari colleagues. It is symbol of the Ferrari spirit which is shared both here in Maranello and by all our family around the world. It reflects the essence of who we are, our past 75 years and our future. It is a symbol of a company that, as Enzo Ferrari once said — Above all, is made of people”
Ferrari emphasized how important passion, teamwork, and pride have factored into the brands success. Over the course of 2022 expect multiple events and special announcements to continue the anniversary celebration.
