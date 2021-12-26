Rare Ferrari 275 GTB Gets Thorough Detailing, Becomes Concours-Winning Stunner

What does it take for a classic car to become a Concours-winning rig? Well, for starters, it needs to be as original as possible. And even if it's a perfectly restored vehicle, it still needs thorough detailing before it can present itself in front of a jury. Like this Ferrari 275 GTB from the 1960s.
The successor to the long-running 250 series, the 275 debuted in 1964 with a modernized design and a larger Colombo V12 engine. Just like its predecessor, the 275 spawned various iterations, including a convertible and a race-spec Competizione model.
The GTB is the two-seat grand touring version of the 275, but the car you're about to see below is not a standard coupe. Part of a small batch of race-spec 275s for private racing teams, this GTB features an aluminum alloy body, extra vents, and a larger fuel tank.
But unlike the full-blown 275 GTB Competizione Speciale, which was fitted with V12 engines from 250 LM specification, the customer race car came with the standard production 275 mill. Only 10 examples were built, which makes means it's one of the rarest and most expensive iterations of the 275 GTB.
This beautiful car was prepped by the folks over at "I AM Detailing" for an important car show. Yes, I know the car looks essentially flawless at the beginning of the video, but the owner considered that it wasn't Concours-ready just yet. So he brought it in for full detailing. A couple of days of cleaning and buffing later and the 275 GTB looked better than it did when it left the factory.
And the fact that part of the process was documented on camera for us to see is absolutely amazing. Especially since it takes a lot of experience and confidence to touch a multi-million-dollar classic like this.
But you know what I like most about this Ferrari? The fact that it's finished in silver. I don't know about you, but I'm tired of red Ferraris. Hit the play button below to see it become a shiny classic.
