Ferrari Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Velas for Exclusive Digital Content and Merch

Scuderia Ferrari has just earned itself another partner in Swiss firm Velas Network, known for the creation and integration of cutting-edge digital products and services. Velas prides itself on having a diverse team of engineers, cryptographers, researchers and mathematicians, hence its presence in the blockchain and NFT sector.
The two companies entered into a multi-year agreement that will provide Ferrari with exclusive digital content. Furthermore, Velas will be the Title Sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, as well as the Scuderia’s Esports team, which competes in the official FIA Formula 1 digital championship.
“We are pleased to start this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services: these are all values that unite us and that led us to choose Velas as one of our Premium Partners,” stated Scuderia Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto.
Meanwhile, Velas Network AG co-founder and CEO Farhad Shagulyamov, had this to add: “Having built a next-generation blockchain that puts the emphasis both on sustainability and performance, it was natural to partner with another icon of excellence, which is Ferrari. Velas has introduced an innovative variety of pioneering technology into the blockchain and associated products, which will now be showcased at the pinnacle of motorsport.”
If you’re into NFTs (non-fungible tokens), then you might want to get excited because these cryptographic assets have gained a lot of popularity as of late. Their value comes from an identification code that makes them unique, which, in turn, gives buyers the chance to own something that very few others have – in some cases, nobody else (depends on the type of asset).
The NBA is currently at the forefront of selling NFTs using a massive platform, with other leagues such as the NFL soon to follow. It makes perfect sense for Formula 1 to want a piece of that action, too.
