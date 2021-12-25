Watch the Holiday Ads from These Famous Brand Companies in Their Version of Christmas

It's never a bad time to do some marketing. During Christmas time, many brands opted to give something to their community and released incredibly well-thought commercials.
From the most traditional-looking Christmas settings to a modern Santa who doesn’t need reindeer to pull his sleigh, these brands showed their creativity breaking their usual domain.
In a surprising move, Lamborghini just released a commercial about the importance of bravery, spontaneity, and authenticity. In one of the most holiday-themed commercials among all of them so far, it has a child at its center, he is surrounded by family in a big country house, as they’re unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day. However, the most exciting turns out to be a controller that can make a Huracan Evo drift on their front yard, with a surprise twist at the end.
Italian brand Ferrari didn't join in with a holiday ad, but it did introduce its official Watchlist. It includes all the best movies that feature their models, like Ford vs Ferrari, Rush, and a lot of classics.
features a cameo from Supercar Blondie. Waltz plays a modern-day Grinch who arrives at an office for a meeting in what seems to be a 3.0 CS (E9) coupe, only to find out there’s a Christmas party going on. He then tries his best to escape it and even hides behind a gorgeous 507 Roadster. In the end, Christoph Waltz manages to “escape” the office party in a BMW iX electric SUV finished in Aventurine Red. The ad is funny, creative, and I'm sure a lot of corporate people can relate to that.
Santa's reindeers are a fleet of Mercedes-Benz SUVs in the German brand's Christmas commercial. This one puts Mrs. Claus at the center of it all when Santa forgets to pack a girl's present - a puppy. The ad, called "Mrs. C," shows Santa's wife driving a Mercedes-AMG G63 through the snow and arriving safely at the destination to save Christmas. Mercedes-AMG also wished its community Happy Holidays with two iconic red cars: the SL and Mercedes-AMG GT 63, which you can check out in our gallery.
The other luxury German brand, Audi, couldn’t miss the opportunity to give us a glimpse into the future. This one has Santa, a modern-looking older male in a pressed suit who doesn’t need reindeer anymore. His assistant introduces him to his “new sleigh,” which is a full-electric Audi RS e-tron GT. When Santa asks about “runners,” his assistant smartly replies, “Welcome to the future.”
Lincoln's commercial for this Christmas is for the people who live in hot climates. The perfect holiday includes lots of snow, but due to climate change, few of us actually enjoy a white Christmas anymore. Featuring the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, a family is driving home on a sunny day and notices through the SUV's panoramic glass roof that it's snowing. It's actually a snow-making machine, and the family has some outdoor fun as the mom plugs in the vehicle to charge. A smart and fitting ad.
internet has been buzzing about most and my personal favorite this season. Chevrolet’s emotional, tear-jerking commercial about loss, love, and remembering and honoring our loved ones. With a touching story based on a real story, their commercial is the longest (around four minutes), and it has a 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport convertible at its center. But it’s also one of the commercials that feature more models from the brand’s lineup in a town where they have a monopole, including a Silverado SUV, an Equinox, a Bel Air, and an El Camino.
What is your favorite this year?
