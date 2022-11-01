Lamborghini Raises Awareness for Men's Health Issues by Supporting Movember

Automobili Lamborghini has just announced that it is renewing its partnership with Movember activists to support and promote men’s health initiatives in a fun way.
For those out of the loop, Movember is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about some of the most common and complex health issues men face nowadays, such as mental health, prostate cancer, or suicide. As part of the initiative, which started in 2003, men all over the world are growing their mustaches during the month of November.
In order to support the cause and raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues, Lamborghini dealerships worldwide will organize Bull Runs throughout the whole month of November. They’re not going to do it alone, as Lamborghini customers will be invited to participate in these fun parades down the streets of major cities like New York, Rome, London, Sydney, and Bangkok.
Thousands of Lamborghini models are expected to take part in the drive events, and all of them will have mustache-shaped stickers plastered to their hoods, as the mustache is the movement’s symbol.
To show its commitment to the cause, the carmaker has launched a store for interested customers to purchase tickets to special events and experiences, and all proceeds will be donated to Movember. Among the experiences available, worthy of mention are a package for Monterey Car Week, Rolex 24 Hour tickets, as well as lounge tickets at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, among others.
Additionally, a 1:18 Countach LPI 800-4 scale model signed by Lamborghini’s head honcho Stephan Winkelmann, a Huracan GT3 EVO 1:18 scale model, and the exhaust system of Jorge Martin’s Ducati MotoGP bike are also available for purchase.
“Lamborghini wants to actively contribute to the crucial issue of health and support research by raising awareness among its community of fans and customers,” Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann said of the initiative last year.
No less than ninety-two Lamborghini dealerships were involved in the initiative last year, and 1,226 cars were seen rolling down the streets flaunting the mustache sticker. More importantly, $233,000 were raised and donated for research on the prevention of men’s health problems.
