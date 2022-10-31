40 Lamborghini Drivers Set Road Trip Record During a Brand Event in China

Six hundred eighty miles (1,100 kilometers) of impressive scenery gave the participants a drive to remember at a relaxed average pace of 136 miles a day (220 kilometers). The vast fleet of supercars (with a strong Urus presence – take a look at fourteen lined up for the photo shoot) offered the drivers and passengers a different Lamborghini experience.
When we think of Lamborghini, we usually picture high-revving engines and growling, flaming exhausts, smoking tires, and vast accelerations over copious speed ranges. However, the Italian supercarmaker can also be depicted in vivid colors than inspire balance, undisturbed peace, and picturesque landscapes that gently vibrate harmony, meditative contemplation, and stillness.
Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China (Lamborghini Experience China Tour in Italian) takes participants on long trips across mainland China. The 2022 edition took place in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Called the “Journey of Reawakening,” the Lamborghini event concluded its eighth annual ride with a record distance covered.
“For the eighth consecutive year of Lamborghini Esperienza Giro China, we set a new mileage record with a 1,100-kilometer journey,” said Konstantin Sychev, Managing Director of Automobili Lamborghini Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao. “As the brand’s iconic annual event, it brings Chinese customers extraordinary driving passion and lifestyle experience as we drive through China’s spectacular landscapes.”
The car lineup saw the popular Urus – the Italians like to think of it as their “super SUV” - alongside more tradition-respecting Lamborghinis, like the Huracan STO – the brand’s most track-prone road-legal model. The choice is not arbitrary, as the STO is growing in popularity in the Chinese market – but not for his quiet grand touring capabilities, but rather for the race-pace thrills and adrenaline rush.
However, this Huracan didn’t flex his 5.2-liter V10 at anyone as it found itself in a not-so-familiar driving environment. Surprisingly, the trip wasn’t about the cars but the journey, with guests enjoying more pedestrian activities, like rock climbing and laser projections, during night parties. Even so, the Giro China trip served the attendants some drive testing samples. The Urus showed off its torque-vectored off-road agility on a rocky path amidst a sugarcane field.
