The Lamborghini-Inspired Home Scent Diffuser by Culti Milano Has a New Design

Lamborghini has collaborated with another Italian brand to make a special home fragrance. The new fragrance for homes is at its second edition, and its design was handled by Francesco Poroli, an illustrator. The goal was to create a new diffuser fragrance that fits into a home while celebrating art, design, and craftsmanship. It does not have a “new car” scent, nor does it claim to smell just like a Lamborghini.
According to the manufacturer, the new home fragrance comes with "unmistakable vibrancy and verve." Those who sense the new fragrance will notice citrus top notes of grapefruit and bitter orange, which then moves to fresh vetiver and bergamot, and then finishes off with sandal and cedar wood.
The fragrance was made by Culti Milano, who first collaborated with Automobili Lamborghini back in August 2021. Now, there is a special edition of this home fragrance that was designed by the illustrator Francesco Poroli, which involves a special bottle and packaging for it.
In other words, this sounds like a fabulous housewarming present and a great gift idea overall, if you ask us. The two companies describe the Art Edition of the Culti Milano home fragrance as a true collector's item.
The good news is that you can do whatever you want with it, but we do not recommend attempting to use it as a car fragrance – the bottle is not meant for use in a vehicle and spilling the fragrance on plastic may leave stains or damage it – this information comes from what we have seen on other people's cars.
The artist has painted sharp lines on the bottle of home fragrance that were inspired by the sports cars in the Lamborghini range, while the square surfaces of the bottle and its box come with daring combinations of bold colors.
Moreover, you can be relaxed about the eco-friendliness of this project, as the packaging is made from recycled paper, and the illustrations on the diffuser were made with water-based ink jet printers that were deployed with a sustainable technique.
The new home fragrance will be available in both Culti Milano and Lamborghini official online stores, as well as in Lamborghini's flagship store, all the Lamborghini dealers worldwide, and in the Culti Houses in Milan, Turin, Rome, Naples, Bari, and Forte dei Marmi.
