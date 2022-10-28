Audi R8 V10 Goes Skiing Uphill With Summer Tires, RWD vs. AWD Battle Ensues

Two supercars racing against one another is a common sight on YouTube, and it’s done for various purposes: to find out which one is faster, handles better, brakes in the shortest distance, or accelerates quicker. Or, sometimes, just for the fun of it. But what about a race between a supercar and its convertible version, climbing a ski track with summer tires?
Take two V10-powered Audi R8s – the roadster and the soft-top – and go up a snow-covered indoor slope. Or, for journalistic accuracy, attempt to climb the slippery hill by all means available on summer tires.
In all fairness, it’s not just the tires that scream “Summer” about these two contenders: the naturally aspirated V10 mounted in the middle of a two-door low-riding, low-dragging, high-speeding automobile aims at more grippy surfaces and fair weather. And they’re not the best of friends with skiing since the cars are just a tad longer than the winter sports accessories (not to mention the open top can’t tie anything to its roof).
The two Audis, although related, do not have the same specs: the hardtop’s 5.2-liter V10 outputs 562 bhp (570 PS) and 405 lb-ft of torque (550 Nm), all reserved for the rear wheels. The car weighs 3,505 lbs. (1,590 kg), and this figure is the only category in which the roadster outnumbers the Spyder.
The sun-and-warmth-loving drophead has the same engine but produces 611 bhp (620 PS) and 427 lb-ft (580Nm). It also has the Quattro advantage, but that All-wheel-drive system puts over 200 lbs. more on the car – 3,737 lbs. (1,695 kg).
Or I should say they want to go because they’re not going anywhere. The first test – a climb drag race – quickly turns into a downhill slide after the cars struggle to go a few feet on the snow-covered slope. Virtually no traction and massive amounts of power can’t get along with the natural hatred between summer tires and solidified water. Watch the video to see how the RWD Audi R8 V10 achieves the (out)standing 210 mph (wheel spin) speed.
Even the fancy Quattro system or the sophisticated driving assistance programs for stability and traction can’t beat fundamental physics. The cars don’t go. So, because winter is coming, it’s time for a game-changing switch: enter snow winter tires. And it immediately becomes evident that the Quattro is the correct automotive answer to adverse driving conditions.
The cooler-looking car (PUN intended) wins effortlessly, thanks to its superior traction. No surprises there, but a great lesson to be learned about proper shod wheels – dedicated snow tires make a world of difference. Watch the video to see how the cars stop from 10 mph (16 kph) going downhill on slippery compacted snow. Disclosure: do not attempt this at home, on the road – or off it – with any car, especially one that costs over $150,000, like an Audi R8.
