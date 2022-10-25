$6.78M Pre-Owned Mystery Bugatti Divo for Sale Comes With Zero Specs Advertised

If you’re on the lookout for a two-door, two-seater with low mileage, limited production-run numbers, exclusivist badge, pompous specs, and outrageous fuel consumption, we might have found it. There is one setback, however: you might want to come up with an algorithm to win the lottery – the jackpot, because this Bugatti Divo offered for sale in France is 6,76 million dollars.
If you already have the money (and you can prove that to the selling dealer!) and are seriously interested, then you can ask for details about the vehicle. Or photos and videos, for that matter, as none are offered otherwise. The seller is straightforward with his customer selection policy, stating that only “end buyers” can have a (virtual) look at the car or learn anything about it.
Then again, there is a habit among people who count their money using an industrial weight scale – eccentricity. After all, no one buys a car like the Divo for groceries or to do the average Joe nine-to-five office commute. So, whoever is lacking a purpose for a meager $6,8M might throw down the cash gauntlet and figure out the details afterward.
Although the photo gallery on the seller’s social media is not of the actual automobile offered for sale – and neither is the video, as the announcement forewarns – the post hints at the black-and-blue livery of the hypercar. Still, it might be a smoke screen, and the actual colors could be completely different.
All we know about the car is that it was sold new in Germany, it has “low mileage” (what exactly “low” means in the Bugatti-to-mortal-gearhead dictionary is anyone’s guess), and taxes have already been paid.
Anyway, whoever makes the purchase can rest assured that the car is equipped with extreme performance as standard. Picture a coachbuilt automobile (or all forty of them, because that’s how many there are in this world) with a limited speed of 262 mph (380 kph).
If that’s not enough to leave one speechless, then perhaps the 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) time of 2.4 seconds might do it. Or the lateral G-force of 1.6 – thanks to improved aerodynamics, an increase in downforce of 198 lbs. (90 kg) over the Chiron makes the Divo sharper in corners. The powertrain is identical to the regular Chiron – 1,479 bhp (1,500 PS) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
And, as if the price tag alone wasn’t enough, there is one extra price to pay for all this fun: fuel consumption – at full throttle, the Divo will evaporate 43,3 liters for every 100 km (that’s a 5.4 mpg score). However, the average mpg rating – if such a thing even applies to a Divo – is 10.5 mpg (22.3 l/100 km). Not that it would matter to the millionaire who buys the car, but the tank only holds 26 gallons (100 liters).
