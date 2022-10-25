$6.78M Pre-Owned Mystery Bugatti Divo for Sale Comes With Zero Specs Advertised

If you’re on the lookout for a two-door, two-seater with low mileage, limited production-run numbers, exclusivist badge, pompous specs, and outrageous fuel consumption, we might have found it. There is one setback, however: you might want to come up with an algorithm to win the lottery – the jackpot, because this Bugatti Divo offered for sale in France is 6,76 million dollars.

22 photos