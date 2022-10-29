Lamborghini Will Replace the Infotainment System of 48 Urus SUVs

Back in July 2022, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese received worrying information from parent company Volkswagen that certain infotainment units manufactured in 2021 could have been produced with too high input voltage. This condition could lead to the system becoming inoperative, which is why 48 examples of the Urus are being recalled.
The Italian automaker investigated the aforementioned problem through September 2022, putting the blame solely on the supplier, namely Aptiv Services Deutschland GmbH. The investigation revealed that a batch of infotainment systems was delivered to Lamborghini, and the condition was identified on three field cases. The main unit in the center console may become damaged when the driver turns off the vehicle. Upon the next startup, the infotainment system would simply refuse to start up as well.
Although it may not seem like a safety risk at first glance, an infotainment system that doesn’t work goes against federal motor vehicle safety standard 111 for rear visibility. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requires the rearview camera image to be displayed when selecting reverse, which isn’t the case for the affected 48 utility vehicles.
On the upside, Lamborghini isn’t aware of crash or injury reports related to this problem. Every single one of the affected vehicles, namely 2022 models produced between September 16th and September 23rd last year, will receive brand-new infotainment units produced at the correct specifications. The supplier introduced a measure to change the resistance at the voltage regulator to lower the input voltage sometime in late 2021.
Dealers will be informed of this recall on December 9th, whereas known customers will be notified by first-class mail on December 16th. The part numbers for the recalled infotainment systems and remedy units are the same, listed as 4ML035092 and 4ML035136 in the recall report below.
Twinned with the Bentley Bentayga and Volkswagen Touareg, the Urus has just entered the 2023 model year with a well-deserved facelift. Lamborghini first introduced the performance-oriented Performante in August 2022, then the Urus-replacing Urus S in September 2022. Both of them develop 666 metric horsepower, a.k.a. 657 mechanical horsepower.
