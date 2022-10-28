Boxer Devin Haney Splashes on a New Car That's Unlike the Rest of His Collection

More on this:

1 This Is How Julius Randle Will Now Pull Up to Knicks Games, In a Black Cadillac Escalade

2 Devin Haney Switches From His New Mercedes-AMG G 63 to Private Jets

3 Devin Haney's New Ride Is Just as Powerful as He Is, a Mercedes-AMG G 63

4 Devin Haney’s New Ride Looks Presidential, a Black-on-Black Mercedes-Maybach

5 Unique, Matte Range Rover Seems the Proper Christmas Treat for WBC Champion