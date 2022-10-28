Boxer Devin Haney Splashes on a New Car That's Unlike the Rest of His Collection

American professional boxer Devin Haney has been steadily adding black cars to his collection, but he has made a big change with his latest one – a white Lamborghini Urus with a brightly colored interior.
Only in the last year, Devin Haney has added three new cars to his collection. All of them were acquired from his dealership of choice, Champion Motoring, based in San Diego, California, as it can customize his rides to his liking. But what all of them had in common, besides the dealership, was that they all came with a dark exterior, be it matte or glossy.
That doesn’t ring true anymore for his latest addition, though, because Devin Haney is pausing his dark collection to (probably) start his light one. And he has the best model to start with, a Lamborghini Urus.
The super-SUV comes with a white exterior and a very bright interior: black with lots of yellow accents, including the upholstery, part of the dashboard, door padding, and the steering wheel. You can also catch hints at the bright interior from the outside, too, on the brake calipers and on the logo on the trunk lid.
According to Champion Motoring, the built is, obviously, a “one-of-one,” based on the 2022 model year. Currently the only SUV in the Italian marque’s lineup, the Urus comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, which sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With an exotic exterior and plenty of premium features inside, the Lamborghini Urus also sits among the fastest SUVs out there. It only needs 3.6 seconds from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and can reach a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
And, despite the fact that it doesn’t follow the same dark path as the rest of his fleet, power-wise, the Lambo Urus will fit right at home next to Haney’s Mercedes-AMG G 63, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach S 580, and Range Rover.
