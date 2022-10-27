Widebody Urus ‘Lambo Van’ Knows Orange Is the New Black When Lowered on Forged AGLs

If you want to know a little more about that special sauce that makes the ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus super-SUV a veritable couple of true kings of the stratospheric segment, then look no further than the aftermarket realm.
At least in North America, everywhere you look around this or that aftermarket shop’s social media reel, there is a massive chance that either a Cullinan (obviously, of the Black Badge variety) or a Urus is floating or riding poshly lowered. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the aftermarket wheel providers, who are in the habit of highlighting the shop builds making use of their goodies.
The latest example comes ritzy and courtesy of the custom, forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered a lowered Lambo Urus menace coming from Supreme Power Inc. And it is one that definitely knows Orange Is the New Black, as the Netflix TV series kept telling us until just a few years ago. Anyway, the super-SUV’s license plate, which reads ‘LMBOVAN,’ kind of makes me think about the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo, actually.
No matter, as the all-black (save for the orange details) Italian SUV is equally enticing, but on a whole different, 641-hp 4.0-liter turbo V8 level. Of course, we are not dealing with a regular Lambo Urus, either. Instead, there is a cool 1016Industries full-wide aero kit around the body, as well as some Vorsteiner goodies that no one wants to speak of.
Alas, AG Luxury hopes the main attraction for this ride will be its AGL67 SPEC1 forged wheels featuring an ultra-concave design and a Matte Black with Gloss Black lip to provide both a matching and contrasting style to the Glossy Black body, all at once. What about you, is this your custom piece of SUV glory, or not?
