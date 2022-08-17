Monochromatic Rolls-Royce Wraith Laughs in the Face of Two-Tone and Murdered-Out

These days, just having an ultra-luxury vehicle is nowhere near enough to stand out in an affluent crowd. As such, it needs to be Black Badged, two-toned, wrapped, or at least murdered-out.
Of course, this is a direct consequence of aftermarket outlets severely upping their game and rising to stratospheric customization and personalization challenges. But sometimes the simpler the better byword still applies – even to Rolls-Royce grand touring suicide-door coupes like the Wraith.
The two-door that had two leases of life (1938 and 1939, then from 2013 until recently) knows how to act swanky from the OEM point of view, but a little bit of uniqueness also never hurt anyone. A great case in point could be made here by the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another treat that knows how to redirect our attention from (murdered-out) SUVs and/or two-tone limos.
Since it is still summer, it is always best to dress lightly, and this is exactly what happened here with this lowered Wraith adopting a monochromatic color code of the Matte White style. It does so all over, including the badges, Spirit of Ecstasy, emblems, radiator grille, and other bits and pieces that usually come with a contrasting black plastic appearance.
Of course, the aftermarket wheels were also mixed and matched accordingly, with the Rolls-Royce riding closer to the ground on humongous, multi-spoke wire wheels of the AGLuxury AGL45 monoblock forged variety. Unfortunately, there were no captions of the interior shared on social media, so we have no way of knowing if the ritzy cockpit follows suit with color coordination or if the owner opted for a few contrasting flavors.
Alas, that’s probably more private and less important than the 623-horsepower twin-turbo V12 hiding under the hood…
