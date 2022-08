Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rides Low on Deep-Dish 24s Like a (Mob) Boss

SUV

Some will go after the benefits of comfort and suicide doors with the Brits over at Rolls-Royce. Others will love the high-performance super-perks offered by Italians from Sant'Agata Bolognese. So, naturally, the choice may seem simple: it’s either the posh Cullinan or the aggressive Urus But since all others – from Bentley’s Bentayga to Mercedes-Maybach’s GLS and everything in between (DBX, G 63s, Range Rovers included) are so far behind them – it has become rather hard for both parties to stand out in their respective, affluent crowds. No worries, though, as the aftermarket realm is always eager to please.So, even though Rolls-Royce can easily hook you up to bespoke stuff like the Black Badge Cullinan and whatnot, folks who spend top dollar on a Cullinan might want to further emphasize they just threw away around half a million dollars on a new set of wheels. Sometimes, quite literally, part of the custom tradition is to have a cooler set of aftermarket wheels on board.This is how we encountered a recent showcase by the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, with the aftermarket company setting the Instagram spotlight on a dark and menacing Rolls-Royce Cullinan that’s almost all black. The murdered-out crowd may or may not be pleased that some chrome elements were left intact. The Cullinan rides lowered on a full-face set of 24-inch C00 - 109R three-piece deep-dish wheels finished in Gloss Black everywhere, even on the floating Rolls-Royce cap.But that is not all, as this slammed ride has the proper attitude of a (mob) boss by way of exhibiting some cool widebody aerodynamic kit traits on top of that crazy window tint! So, does it get a custom hall pass, or not?