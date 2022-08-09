Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rides Low on Deep-Dish 24s Like a (Mob) Boss

Never mind the competition’s efforts, at least until the Prancing Horse head honchos finally decide to unleash the Ferrari Purosangue into the wild, the ultra-luxury SUV wars are a distant two-way battle.
Some will go after the benefits of comfort and suicide doors with the Brits over at Rolls-Royce. Others will love the high-performance super-SUV perks offered by Italians from Sant'Agata Bolognese. So, naturally, the choice may seem simple: it’s either the posh Cullinan or the aggressive Urus.
But since all others – from Bentley’s Bentayga to Mercedes-Maybach’s GLS and everything in between (DBX, G 63s, Range Rovers included) are so far behind them – it has become rather hard for both parties to stand out in their respective, affluent crowds. No worries, though, as the aftermarket realm is always eager to please.
So, even though Rolls-Royce can easily hook you up to bespoke stuff like the Black Badge Cullinan and whatnot, folks who spend top dollar on a Cullinan might want to further emphasize they just threw away around half a million dollars on a new set of wheels. Sometimes, quite literally, part of the custom tradition is to have a cooler set of aftermarket wheels on board.
This is how we encountered a recent showcase by the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, with the aftermarket company setting the Instagram spotlight on a dark and menacing Rolls-Royce Cullinan that’s almost all black. The murdered-out crowd may or may not be pleased that some chrome elements were left intact. The Cullinan rides lowered on a full-face set of 24-inch C00 - 109R three-piece deep-dish wheels finished in Gloss Black everywhere, even on the floating Rolls-Royce cap.
But that is not all, as this slammed ride has the proper attitude of a (mob) boss by way of exhibiting some cool widebody aerodynamic kit traits on top of that crazy window tint! So, does it get a custom hall pass, or not?
