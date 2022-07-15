Posh Rolls Cullinan on Wire AGL45s Tries to Prove Orange Isn't the New Black Badge

Right now, and while mundane automakers are struggling with deliveries, it feels like there is a never-ending supply of ultra-luxury SUVs just waiting to get touched by the magic of the aftermarket realm.
Let us take the Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a pristine example – after all, we are dealing with the unofficial king of the ultra-luxury SUV personalization trend. While the Bentley Bentayga is struggling to make a comeback, the Aston Martin DBX fights against anonymity, and V12-powered Italians continue to be late at the party (wink, Ferrari Purosangue, wink), this suicide-door rolling couch of a full-size SUV acts like it rules the custom world.
And after witnessing Mikey Trapstar’s newly completed Rolls-Royce Cullinan subtly flaunt in the UK its almost murdered-out atmosphere (if not for the orange details) with matching Forgiatos, we kind of remained affixed to the whole idea of aftermarket wire wheels. And do not worry, there are other options if you think a set of wired Forgiatos shouldn’t look that good on an oddly-colored Tesla Model X. Ups, that was another story, perhaps.
Oh well, we have also embedded that interesting EV because it seems that zero-emission vehicles and aftermarket wheel builds are becoming a new custom, nowadays. Now, back to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan focus, this light gray example seen here goes to show that orange isn’t necessarily the new black (badge of honor), but rather part of a subtle yet fancy color combination.
Shown by the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, this ultra-luxury SUV treat rides slightly lowered on AGL45 forged monoblock wired wheels featuring a gloss black finish. In return, this Black Badge also flaunts a few orange details – on the floating caps and within the badges that drape the front, sides, and rear. Not on the Spirit of Ecstasy, though, as probably the owner feared that it would be a tad too much orange – and we are quite happy with the decision.
