Juicy Ferrari 812 Superfast Gains Ample Styling Points via Vintage HRE 501 Wheels

Usually, for a Ferrari to be properly voluptuous, it is dressed up in various shades of crimson. Alas, there are a few juicy exceptions that can subtly marry the chrome and blue shades of the world.
Such might be the case with this stunning Ferrari 812 Superfast that gains “1,000 style points” from HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world's best custom forged wheels.” Well, they do showcase embedded down below a V12-equipped grand tourer with a long front hood, arching roofline, and hulking rear end that is dressed in sky blue and rides posh on a set of their aftermarket wheels, after all.
The setup in question consists of a monoblock assembly up front and a two-piece 501 FMR that’s part of the company’s Vintage Series while looking all brushed and clear-polished. The build comes forth courtesy of the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” over at Boden AutoHaus, but unfortunately, there are not too many details – aside from the obvious aspect that we are dealing with a lowered bolide.
Still, maybe that’s not your aftermarket wheels cup of tea. No worries, we have other stuff going on across the social media realm. Such as the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels turning their attention to a lovely, sporty black-and-white 991-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS fitted with the AGLuxury DM04 forged set piece.
The owner probably decided to use them as a contrasting image against the dual-tone paintjob (along with the yellow-painted brake calipers, which do not fit nearly as well into the custom atmosphere) and the AGLs now have a rushed Champagne with Dymag BX-F Carbon Barrel and Smoke Mirror hardware finish, all done by a shop called Custom Performance Center. Sweet, or sour, what do you say?
The setup in question consists of a monoblock assembly up front and a two-piece 501 FMR that’s part of the company’s Vintage Series while looking all brushed and clear-polished. The build comes forth courtesy of the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” over at Boden AutoHaus, but unfortunately, there are not too many details – aside from the obvious aspect that we are dealing with a lowered bolide.
Still, maybe that’s not your aftermarket wheels cup of tea. No worries, we have other stuff going on across the social media realm. Such as the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury Wheels turning their attention to a lovely, sporty black-and-white 991-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS fitted with the AGLuxury DM04 forged set piece.
The owner probably decided to use them as a contrasting image against the dual-tone paintjob (along with the yellow-painted brake calipers, which do not fit nearly as well into the custom atmosphere) and the AGLs now have a rushed Champagne with Dymag BX-F Carbon Barrel and Smoke Mirror hardware finish, all done by a shop called Custom Performance Center. Sweet, or sour, what do you say?