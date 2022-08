Jennifer Lopez’s Car Choice for Driving Around LA Was a Two-tone Rolls-Royce Phantom

(15 PHOTOS) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen boarding a private jet in Los Angeles - August 13, 2022

????https://t.co/Ufv3ECxQEi pic.twitter.com/0T3AbmrymR — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) August 13, 2022

Jennifer Lopez is not an avid driver. Before her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez treated her to a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio, she hadn’t driven in 25 years. Now, she gets behind the wheel from time to time, but she mostly enjoys being a passenger, especially in her custom Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead She was seen driving around in a Phantom on August 12, but not the same one. Although “Jenny From the Block” loves her convertible luxury car, this time, she was in a two-tone luxury sedan.The Phantom, which is currently in its eighth generation, is all about opulence, comfort, and performance. It’s put in motion by the British luxury manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. The power mill sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.Based on these numbers, the Phantom can go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).And it definitely fits Jennifer very well, who was seen cruising in it from the passenger’s seat for a shopping spree and later on her way to her dance studio. It’s unclear whether the car is a new addition to her collection, but she was seen looking around for a new car at a Rolls-Royce dealership not too long ago.Besides driving around in the Phantom, on August 13, Jennifer Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck were seen boarding a private jet at Van Nuys aiport, arriving in a GMC Yukon. The two were headed to New York and their trip comes ahead of Ben’s 50th birthday. They recently celebrated their honeymoon and JLo’s 53rd birthday in Paris, France.