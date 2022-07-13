Black Rivian R1T Gets Pimped With Matte Aero.64 Monoblocks and Orange Details

While the North American EV pickup truck segment is quite new to the sales game, people are already adopting these battery-powered models like they are blank canvases ready to make them their own.
Right now, the choice is slim for Americans looking to live a sustainable pickup truck lifestyle. They could go hybrid with a little Ford Maverick or enjoy the full-size perks of a Ford F-150 Powerboost. Alas, they can also go around like full local zero-emission heroes in a GMC Hummer EV, a Rivian R1T, or a Ford F-150 Lightning.
While the GM EV is like a hulking custom piece of hardware even in OEM form, some owners believe that looks can be slightly improved as far as the latter two are concerned. And most recently we have already witnessed the advent of a Forgiato Designs lifestyle as far as the Blue Oval EV truck fans are concerned. Meanwhile, Rivian enthusiasts are also willing to try different things.
Such is the case here with this all-black Rivian R1T that is almost ready to join the murdered-out crowd if not for the subtle orange details on the branded brake calipers, among a few others. And the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have also used it as a treat that knows how to stand out in the new EV truck crowd - by way of fitting it with their AGLuxury Aero.64 monoblock forged wheelset.
Plus, it naturally comes in a matching Matte Black finish, and it sure bodes well for the adventurous yet stylish custom looks. As for details – or at least a quick peek inside what looks like a gray-finished cockpit – there are none. So, we must settle with guesses: we reckon this Rivian R1T will be a great companion for the owner whether at the local mall, downtown for a stylish night out, or when going the distance and embarking on road trip adventures. Did we get those vibes right?
