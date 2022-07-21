New Toyota GR Supra Matte White Edition Is Not That Special, Heads to Japan in 50 Copies

More on this:

1 Toyota Supra 3.0 Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro LT1, Absolute Humiliation Follows

2 Manual Toyota GR Supra Launched in the UK, Special Edition Model Joins the Party

3 Watch the 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual Doing Hot Laps on the Track

4 Toyota GR Supra Also Saves the Manual in Europe, Has New Live Lightweight Ethos

5 2023 Toyota GR Supra Gets Manual Transmission Option, A91-MT Edition to Celebrate It