New Toyota GR Supra Matte White Edition Is Not That Special, Heads to Japan in 50 Copies

Toyota has expanded the GR Supra family with the new Matte White Edition in its home market. The special model features an exclusive exterior shade and some other bits and bobs, and will be sold via lottery organized by the auto firm.
Setting it apart from the rest of the range is the Matte Avalanche White Metallic paint finish, contrasted by a few black accents visible on the chin spoiler, air intakes in the front bumper, side skirts, diffuser, A-pillars, and side mirror caps. With the 19-inch forged wheels spinning around them, the brake calipers have a red hue.
For the cockpit, Toyota chose ‘genuine leather’ upholstery in light brown. The premium material was wrapped around the seats, with integrated headrests and metallic trim, steering wheel, door cards, and center armrest. A carbon fiber plaque on the dashboard, in front of the passenger, reads ‘GR Supra Matte White Edition,’ next to a motif of the car, and there are a few carbon fiber accents too.
The new special edition version of the GR Supra builds on the RZ top-of-the-line grade of the sports coupe, so it features a plethora of standard equipment. Things such as the infotainment system, digital dials, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, JBL premium audio, and others are offered at no extra cost.
Powering it is the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine that works in concert with the newly-launched six-speed manual transmission. Pricing starts at 7,890,000 yen (equal to $57,098), whereas the normal RZ can be had from 7,313,000 yen ($52,923) with the same stick shift.
Only 50 copies will ever see the light of day, all of them destined for Japan. Interested parties will be picked by Toyota via a lottery, for which they are accepting entries between July 20 and August 21. On a final note, we have to point out the obvious, which is that the new special edition looks identical to the A91-MT, limited to 500 examples for the U.S. market.
