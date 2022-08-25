Mercedes-AMG GT S Still Feels Two-Tone Fresh When Lowered on Matching AGL43s

A popular and highly successful continuation of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG lineage, the Mercedes-AMG GT grand tourer might sound a little long in the tooth already. But it sure does not look the part, with a little bit of aftermarket help.
Born for the 2015 model year, the Mercedes-AMG GT still makes Mercedes-Benz proud – even though right now all (reviewer) eyes are on the long-in-the-making AMG One hypercar. Alas, the German automaker still has enough confidence in the GT series to celebrate Mercedes-AMG’s 55th anniversary with an extremely limited special edition of the GT3 racecar, among others.
And you know what, even older variants such as the Mercedes-AMG GT S (the posher version of the base GT, produced between 2015 and 2020) still feel decidedly fresh when looking at those curvy hips and the small details that make a whole aftermarket world of difference. Of course, this might also be due to the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury uncovering this AMG GT S treat coming from Amityville, New York-based Modified Concepts Wheels.
The distributor for AG Luxury, Savini, Grid Off-Road, Blaque Diamond, Klassen ID, and others, has opted for a cool, matching black-and-white two-tone approach as the aftermarket wheel treatment now mimics the body’s paintjob combination. White and black is always a classy mix and this shows even on this sports car that also feels a bit lowered to better fit the new aftermarket wheel atmosphere.
By the way, according to AG Luxury, we are dealing with a nice, posh set of AGL43 SPEC3 forged wheels, all dressed up in a Gloss Black finish with color-matched white lips and additional hardware. Now, taking all this into account, does this GT S feel like something that could easily be a seven-year-old sports car? Nope, not to us, either!
